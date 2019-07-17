Vident Investment Advisory Has Increased By $373,828 Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake; SOL GLOBAL INVTS ORDINARY SHARES (SOLCF) Shorts Increased By 2.55%

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 2,054 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 16,821 shares with $3.07 million value, up from 14,767 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $50.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $162.17. About 76,402 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

SOL GLOBAL INVTS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) had an increase of 2.55% in short interest. SOLCF’s SI was 164,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.55% from 160,700 shares previously. With 98,400 avg volume, 2 days are for SOL GLOBAL INVTS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s short sellers to cover SOLCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.0132 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3138. About 2,699 shares traded. SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SOL Global Investments Corp. operates as a cannabis firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.99 million. The firm was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. It has a 0.33 P/E ratio.

