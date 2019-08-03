Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.01 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Cut Position

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 24,212 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 39,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,916 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 15,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32,999 shares to 118,518 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 59,040 shares to 71,247 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

