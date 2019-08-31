Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $1.95 Million; LIGHTWAVE LOGIC (LWLG) Sellers Decreased By 0.97% Their Shorts

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 12,557 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 83,623 shares with $13.03 million value, down from 96,180 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $30.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61M shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users

LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC (OTCMKTS:LWLG) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. LWLG’s SI was 142,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 144,100 shares previously. With 159,100 avg volume, 1 days are for LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s short sellers to cover LWLG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.701. About 29,764 shares traded. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) news was published by Investingnews.com which published an article titled: “6 Top Nanotechnology Applications | INN – Investing News Network” on November 06, 2018.

Lightwave Logic, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.56 million. It operates through two divisions, Materials Development, and Photonic Device Design and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Materials Development segment creates and synthesizes organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 10,781 shares to 17,559 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 37,930 shares and now owns 47,132 shares. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $168.63’s average target is 18.07% above currents $142.82 stock price. Autodesk had 33 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,326 are owned by Of Vermont. 49,600 were reported by Stone Run. L & S has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,372 shares. Shell Asset Management Co holds 0.05% or 13,716 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 22,450 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 372,601 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smith Salley & holds 0.06% or 2,493 shares in its portfolio. Product Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 159,719 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 452 were reported by Mufg Americas Holdings. 10,800 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Ltd. 49,682 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Captrust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,151 shares. Forte Limited Adv stated it has 29,869 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday’s Vital Data: Autodesk, Costco and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.