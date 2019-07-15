Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Aflac (AFL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Ci Investments Has Boosted Holding

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 12,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,077 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 75,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.21 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 883,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.99 million, up from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.66M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 22,447 shares to 26,296 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 51,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa reported 8,618 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 219 shares. Zebra Mngmt Lc has 6,898 shares. Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Credit Agricole S A reported 18,380 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr reported 0.41% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Company holds 16,664 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.93M shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1,612 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Covington Inv Advsr Inc holds 1.95% or 115,510 shares in its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Com reported 71,200 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Covington has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,150 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5.

