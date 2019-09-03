Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Stake in Biogen (BIIB) as Shares Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed Stake by $593,089

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 1,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 2,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $218.03. About 520,121 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 96,707 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 99,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $224.96. About 958,543 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.68 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 6.61 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.