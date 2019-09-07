Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $1.26 Million; Shares Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Has Lifted Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 23,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 32,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 287.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 41,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 55,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 14,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 731,650 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.61M for 14.80 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 747 shares to 3,687 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv reported 278,645 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,618 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Spark Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 60,100 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.08% or 50,660 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 4,250 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc invested in 0.11% or 30,925 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt accumulated 1.17% or 8,621 shares. Captrust holds 238 shares. 45,390 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Amp Ltd reported 436,653 shares stake. Fil Ltd owns 1.12 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,352 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 11,143 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Century Inc holds 0.01% or 138,737 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 9,813 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Laurion Cap Limited Partnership holds 4,186 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has 0.3% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Jag Capital Management Ltd stated it has 2.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 4,007 were reported by Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn reported 0% stake.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg (Put) by 107,300 shares to 138,400 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 360,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,112 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call).