Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position By $7.71 Million; Monroe Capital (MRCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.79

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 28.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 202,964 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 505,362 shares with $19.58 million value, down from 708,326 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 660,638 shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 25 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold their positions in Monroe Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.41 million shares, down from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61M for 40.11 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $41’s average target is 11.11% above currents $36.9 stock price. Brooks Automation had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, August 23. FBR Capital maintained the shares of BRKS in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Aptiv Plc stake by 15,483 shares to 175,094 valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 43,148 shares and now owns 218,316 shares. National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 92 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Cornerstone Incorporated reported 30 shares. Hilton Management Lc holds 5,783 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 26,130 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 12,999 shares. Raymond James Associates has 20,909 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated reported 380,939 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP owns 375,907 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited accumulated 526,224 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 2.31M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 6,935 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 4,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 538,133 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.14% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 795,896 shares.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brooks Automation Announces Transition of Sample Management Leadership – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $216.51 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 35,166 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monroe Capital -2.3% as Q1 adjusted NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital: Potentially Oversold With A 12.4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 127,887 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.12% invested in the company for 85,341 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.09% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 795,068 shares.