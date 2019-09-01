Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; Tetra Technologies (TTI) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 262.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 17,077 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 23,572 shares with $3.23M value, up from 6,495 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn

Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 54 cut down and sold positions in Tetra Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 97.61 million shares, down from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tetra Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 337,814 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.21 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.96% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 860,370 shares.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "TETRA Technologies (TTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Tetra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $208.47 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

