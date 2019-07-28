Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Sentiment Is 1.47

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 497.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 104,448 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 125,443 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 20,995 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 12.89 million shares traded or 250.86% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 91 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 62 cut down and sold equity positions in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 32.96 million shares, down from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Franklin Electric Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 36.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $652,628 was made by Geissler Werner on Wednesday, February 13.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 65,984 shares to 230,951 valued at $14.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) stake by 67,192 shares and now owns 24,737 shares. Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 166,731 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 170,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource owns 3.34 million shares. Fort Lp holds 4,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,419 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 119,687 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 103,683 were reported by Asset Management One. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 33,457 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 44,129 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 40,100 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.04% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 16,184 shares. Architects stated it has 2,748 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 98,176 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution

First Merchants Corp holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for 483,000 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 156,262 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 1.9% invested in the company for 806,148 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.