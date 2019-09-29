Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted By $802,452 Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 273.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 3,444 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 4,702 shares with $1.10M value, up from 1,258 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.46 billion valuation. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 58 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 64 sold and decreased positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 36.70 million shares, up from 35.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 38 New Position: 20.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation for 3.47 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 645,413 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has 0.35% invested in the company for 844,077 shares. The Connecticut-based Timber Hill Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Concorde Asset Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 52,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 1.31M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.79 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 23,354 shares to 2,932 valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 9,175 shares and now owns 7,392 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont stated it has 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burney Co holds 10,479 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 24,202 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Viking Fund Lc stated it has 2,000 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 2,608 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Altrinsic Ltd Com accumulated 136,287 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 1,874 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 267 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 187,311 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 961 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 6,313 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Com holds 7,785 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny invested in 0.5% or 13,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 9. Piper Jaffray downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, June 28. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares with value of $27.21 million were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.