Vident Investment Advisory Decreased Stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) by $337,788; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lifted Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 290,978 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 15,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 100,677 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Vietnam Airlines – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp invested in 80,784 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 739,861 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd owns 132,196 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs holds 0% or 9,570 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 19,019 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 36,900 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 121,291 shares. Virginia-based Davenport And Co Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 48,046 are held by Tiverton Asset. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd owns 138,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,608 shares to 13,681 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 29,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 27,635 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 41,687 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 103,346 shares. 2,142 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 35,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,266 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 1.29% or 695,303 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Swiss Commercial Bank has 122,400 shares. Moreover, Walthausen Commerce Lc has 1.38% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 649,400 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.07% or 51,915 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,030 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 8,901 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 89,992 shares.

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Small-Cap Semiconductor Stock Now Offers a Solid Dividend – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2019 Conference Call for 6PM EST, Jan 31st, 2019 – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

Analysts await Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 91.01% or $0.81 from last year’s $0.89 per share. KLIC’s profit will be $5.20M for 71.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality.