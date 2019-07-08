Vident Investment Advisory Decreased Nordson (NDSN) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering SINA (SINA)

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Nordson Corp (NDSN) stake by 11.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 12,817 shares as Nordson Corp (NDSN)’s stock rose 0.50%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 98,831 shares with $13.10M value, down from 111,648 last quarter. Nordson Corp now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 107,301 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SINA in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 6. Benchmark maintained the shares of SINA in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6100 target in Friday, May 31 report. See SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Downgrade

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 23.44 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

The stock decreased 4.78% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 736,913 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,077 are held by Css Limited Liability Il. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 24,283 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp accumulated 1.92M shares. Tb Alternative Assets invested 0.74% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Thomas White Intll Limited holds 31,358 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,456 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation owns 27,625 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.19% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited invested in 0% or 5,578 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 19,800 shares. Boston Prns has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $606,154 activity. The insider THAXTON GREGORY A sold 4,949 shares worth $606,154.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Lc reported 584,130 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1,878 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited stated it has 2,478 shares. Diversified Trust reported 3,029 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 157,009 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 3,080 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 34,133 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 24 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 251 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). First Personal Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Eagle Asset Management Inc, Florida-based fund reported 17,112 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 9,004 shares to 20,263 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 14,897 shares and now owns 35,715 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was raised too.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.06 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.