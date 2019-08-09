Vident Investment Advisory Decreased By $632,040 Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position; The Boeing Company (BA) Covered By 5 Bulls

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,160 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 57,991 shares with $4.03 million value, down from 67,151 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $33.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.5. About 1.26M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. See The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Old Target: $404.0000 New Target: $393.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $370.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $500.0000 New Target: $480.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $390.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $470 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,182 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 82,473 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 10,320 shares. Waratah Advsrs owns 28,420 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 4,383 shares. Hartford Investment Management accumulated 116,383 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 6,744 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). C M Bidwell Associate Limited holds 1,655 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Allstate owns 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,861 shares. Element Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 52,168 shares to 70,438 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 30,604 shares and now owns 35,072 shares. Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 5.37% above currents $88.5 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

The stock increased 0.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $338.05. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

