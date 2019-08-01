Vident Investment Advisory Boosted Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $2.77 Million; As Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) Share Value Declined, Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered by $2.80 Million Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 151,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 274,056 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 412.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 37,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 47,132 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 1.29M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 23,461 shares to 64,374 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 789,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Seacoast Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seacoast Completes Acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Seacoast Bank Announces Investor Day Webcast Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SBCF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 49 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Invesco Ltd reported 147,019 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 381,264 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,437 are owned by Dana Incorporated. 5,474 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York. 3,641 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Lc. Mason Street Lc accumulated 16,481 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 250,599 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested in 252 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 606,234 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 33,406 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $272,456 activity. $136,228 worth of stock was sold by CROSS CHARLES K JR. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.74M for 13.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Joe Rivas Joins Doremus as Global Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.