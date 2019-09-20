Vident Investment Advisory Boosted Position in Faro Technologies (FARO) by $455,312 as Valuation Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Stake Increased by Cullen Capital Management Llc

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 31,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 966,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.94 million, up from 935,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 6.99 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 426,032 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40 million, up from 417,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 125,092 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 31,821 shares to 15,311 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 79,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,940 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 2.17% more from 16.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). State Street holds 494,656 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 19,674 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 138,981 shares. Primecap Ca reported 1.20 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 38,900 shares stake. Tikvah Mgmt has 514,326 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0% or 618 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Legal General Public Lc accumulated 0.01% or 340,455 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.89 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

