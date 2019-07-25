Vident Investment Advisory Boosted By $1.33 Million Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake; Uniti Group (UNIT) SI Decreased By 1.9%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. UNIT’s SI was 13.71M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 13.98 million shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 11 days are for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s short sellers to cover UNIT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 1.37M shares traded. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has declined 49.53% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical UNIT News: 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP RAISES 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Elstar Therapeutics Presents UniTI™ Platform Technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Uniti Group Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Other Rating Actions; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Rev $246.9M; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP 1Q REV. $246.9M, EST. $247.1M; 10/05/2018 – UNITI GROUP INC – RAISES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – FTC: 20180839: Uniti Group Inc.; U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITI GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/05/2018 – Uniti Group 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 62c; 27/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Uniti Group Corporate-Credit Rating to B- From B

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 59.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 27,702 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 74,152 shares with $3.56M value, up from 46,450 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 2.84 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Gets More Optimistic About Micron — and Western Digital, Too – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 5,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 663,633 shares. 33,896 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 26,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ent Fincl holds 0% or 128 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 105,953 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 15,400 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 1.22% or 253,651 shares. 12,583 are held by Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Grassi has invested 1.27% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 178,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Malaga Cove Cap holds 0.23% or 7,896 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 4,422 shares to 16,877 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,449 shares and now owns 3,075 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uniti Group had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $7 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S.Africa’s Momentum Metropolitan to buy Alexander Forbes’ short-term insurance unit – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Uniti Group Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) For Its 2.3% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Petrobras CEO says LiquigÃ¡s unit to be privatized in August – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China Moly takes full control of ex-Dreyfus metals unit for $518 mln – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.