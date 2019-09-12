VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) Forms $37.37 Double Top; Futu Holdings Limited – American Depositary Shares (FHL) Shorts Increased By 10.43%

Futu Holdings Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FHL) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. FHL’s SI was 1.06 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 962,500 shares previously. With 429,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Futu Holdings Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FHL)’s short sellers to cover FHL’s short positions. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 187,035 shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) formed double top with $38.49 target or 3.00% above today’s $37.37 share price. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) has $82.05M valuation. The ETF increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2,215 shares traded. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The Company’s platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. It currently has negative earnings.

