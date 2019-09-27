VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) Forms $37.23 Double Top; RELX PLC (LON:REL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) formed double top with $40.21 target or 8.00% above today’s $37.23 share price. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) has $82.05M valuation. The ETF decreased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 45 shares traded. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RELX Plc has GBX 2178 highest and GBX 1620 lowest target. GBX 2076’s average target is 6.46% above currents GBX 1950 stock price. RELX Plc had 17 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of REL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1925 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 26. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by UBS. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1740.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1880.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2160.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1620.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 New Target: GBX 1620.00 Unchanged

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1925.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 38.70 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 25.29 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

The stock increased 1.27% or GBX 24.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1950. About 502,247 shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

