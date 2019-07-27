VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) At $24.12 Forms Top; Shorts at Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Raised By 56.63%

Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) had an increase of 56.63% in short interest. CSFL’s SI was 3.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 56.63% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 675,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s short sellers to cover CSFL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 555,311 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CenterState Bank Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Capital Inc holds 680,761 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com reported 993,369 shares. Schroder Inv Gru accumulated 2.11M shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,193 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 391,997 shares. 60,665 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 107,589 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 167,045 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,728 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tributary Ltd Llc accumulated 10,300 shares. Synovus holds 1,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 29,614 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 1,049 shares stake.