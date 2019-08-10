VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) At $22.61 Forms Top; Cytomx Therapeutics (CTMX) Shorts Lowered By 9.74%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) formed multiple top with $23.29 target or 3.00% above today’s $22.61 share price. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CEY) has $42.79 million valuation. The ETF decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 7,185 shares traded. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cytomx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) had a decrease of 9.74% in short interest. CTMX’s SI was 1.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.74% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 388,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Cytomx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s short sellers to cover CTMX’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 367,884 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 58.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update; 22/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CX-2029, a CD71-Directed Probody Therapeutic; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in CytomX; 09/05/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC CTMX.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.40

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $463.86 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.

