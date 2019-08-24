VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) At $30.26 Forms Top; Zogenix (ZGNX) Shorts Up By 6.8%

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had an increase of 6.8% in short interest. ZGNX’s SI was 9.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.8% from 9.03 million shares previously. With 817,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s short sellers to cover ZGNX’s short positions. The SI to Zogenix Inc’s float is 24.33%. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 377,197 shares traded. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has declined 14.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZGNX News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 11/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Apr 18; 09/05/2018 – ZOGENIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 87C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Zogenix; 27/03/2018 – Zogenix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Zogenix Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 29; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Tomorrow

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.

Among 5 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix has $70 highest and $48 lowest target. $61’s average target is 21.98% above currents $50.01 stock price. Zogenix had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Leerink Swann. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

