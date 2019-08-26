VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) At $30.26 Forms Top; City Office REIT (CIO) Has 1.56 Sentiment

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) formed multiple top with $31.47 target or 4.00% above today’s $30.26 share price. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) has $108.38 million valuation. The ETF decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 13,675 shares traded. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Office REIT (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 64 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 41 reduced and sold their equity positions in City Office REIT. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding City Office REIT in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 530,655 shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.

