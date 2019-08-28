Victory Capital Management Trimmed Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) as Stock Value Rose; Telemus Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) by $721,725 as Share Price Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 7,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 35,297 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 43,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 280,543 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 48,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 689,367 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 641,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 30,560 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,004 shares to 30,668 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 327,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. 3,300 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) shares with value of $50,039 were bought by Benjamin William Stephen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Northern Trust Corp reported 309,862 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 132,191 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 318,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 396,574 are owned by Nomura. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 63,052 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 15,229 shares. Bessemer reported 88,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 23,498 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability reported 87,417 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 41,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,877 shares to 138,173 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc owns 10,750 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 21,790 shares. Chem Bankshares reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). King Luther Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,500 shares. Old Point N A accumulated 4,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 3,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 20,157 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 19,968 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested in 0.41% or 2.17M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc stated it has 1,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 2,287 shares. 22,696 were reported by Philadelphia.

