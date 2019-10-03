Victory Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $8.91 Million as Shares Declined; Woodward (WWD) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 178,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 1,574 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80,000, down from 179,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.08 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 6,361 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 186,966 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 9,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,469 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. State Common Retirement Fund holds 134,841 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 116,955 shares. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 24,539 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 141,265 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 410,813 shares. First Republic Management invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,299 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 102,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 91,723 shares stake. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Fiduciary Management Wi holds 0.88% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,840 shares to 15,410 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.15 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26 million for 40.09 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16,771 shares to 88,975 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 150,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).