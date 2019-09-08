Victory Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $1.07 Million; Cypress Funds Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $14.10 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 19,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 42,553 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Holdg accumulated 50,987 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Inc Inc owns 3,111 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt owns 1,314 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc stated it has 5.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0.46% or 231,867 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benedict Finance reported 565 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,164 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Curbstone Fin has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 43,207 shares. Cap Intl Sarl holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,910 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 48,300 shares to 49,468 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 33,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs owns 3,797 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Inc stated it has 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,561 were reported by First. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated owns 8,400 shares. Clearbridge Lc invested in 3.83M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Newbrook Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 285,664 shares or 6.19% of the stock. Leisure, California-based fund reported 2,440 shares. M Secs Incorporated holds 1,994 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 4,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement owns 6,665 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2,993 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 114,790 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 0.99% or 38,651 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank And Tru reported 12,962 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.