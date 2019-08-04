Victory Capital Management Stake in Moelis & Co (MC) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; Nbt Bank N A Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 89.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 177,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 20,942 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 198,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 652,788 shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 93,878 shares to 116,053 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moelis: A Speculative Buy At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Refinitiv, LSE, Blackstone, BDO, Cheesecake Factory, Huron, FP – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares to 110,477 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 13,298 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 14,171 were accumulated by Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny reported 69,578 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 617,241 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 2.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 74 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc reported 0.3% stake. Stralem & holds 2.56% or 40,070 shares in its portfolio. 207,150 are held by S&Co. Qv, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1,600 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 4,943 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 17.84 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.