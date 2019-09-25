Victory Capital Management Stake in Dish Network (DISH) Upped by $637,298; Endeavour Capital Advisors Holding in Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Decreased as Stock Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 5,222 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 16,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 88,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, up from 72,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 409,395 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 292,429 shares to 588,293 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 40 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 99,640 shares stake. Raymond James Advisors holds 59,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 327,029 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 217,500 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.13% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Prelude Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 44,497 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 366,238 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 18.73 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 32,906 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 300 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 124,550 shares to 988,893 shares, valued at $86.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,295 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35 million was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.