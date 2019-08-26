Victory Capital Management Stake in Amerco (UHAL) Raised as Stock Price Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 2,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 12,072 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 9,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $340.41. About 39,955 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 10,651 shares to 93,831 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 48,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,796 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).