Victory Capital Management Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Position By $7.89 Million; Mantech International (MANT) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Mantech International Corp (MANT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 91 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 64 sold and reduced their holdings in Mantech International Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 24.27 million shares, down from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mantech International Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 51 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 290.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc acquired 133,807 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 179,909 shares with $10.77 million value, up from 46,102 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $32.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Com holds 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 9,620 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Company stated it has 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 10,990 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 419,924 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Grimes And stated it has 3,950 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.40M shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Chem Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,698 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 6,527 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.39% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 15,641 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 23,321 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Bank & Trust owns 0.33% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,790 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 106,684 shares to 34,780 valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 1.47 million shares and now owns 4.56M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 55.68% above currents $48.71 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.81 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 26,010 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 16/03/2018 – ManTech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation for 70,000 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp owns 156,834 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,100 shares.