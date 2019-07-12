Victory Capital Management Raised Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding; South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Its Greenhill & Co (GHL) Stake by $1.50 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 146,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.80 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 2.52 million shares traded or 66.19% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 71,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,915 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 228,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 281,010 shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 31.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10

Analysts await Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GHL’s profit will be $9.48M for 7.98 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Greenhill & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -177.59% EPS growth.

