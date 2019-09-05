Victory Capital Management Position in Mercury Genl New (MCY) Trimmed by $3.99 Million; As Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 79,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 488,845 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 568,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 132,968 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.7. About 1.89M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Splunk, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk bull sees lower surprise risk; SPLK +2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research holds 4,000 shares. Regions Finance reported 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 49 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 51,217 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 17,317 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 488,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 8.49 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 12,381 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 6,281 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 102,033 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 40,161 are held by Los Angeles Capital Equity Research. Moreover, Axa has 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Oakbrook Invs Limited Company owns 6,350 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 52,001 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 4,155 shares. Element Capital Management accumulated 4,560 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.76% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 79,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 39,750 shares or 0% of the stock. 288,301 were accumulated by Northern Tru. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 9,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc owns 4,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 8,011 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt invested 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Sei Invests owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 196,650 shares to 270,840 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 95,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mercury General Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Mercury General, and ON Semiconductor Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mercury General -4.6% as Q2 EPS misses by 29 cents – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury General: Still No Growth, Still Nice Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.