Victory Capital Management Maintains Position in Franklin Res (BEN); Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stake Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 89.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 366,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 773,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.93 million, up from 407,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 2.25M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 507,869 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested in 685,906 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 8,893 shares. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Advisors Lp holds 0% or 40,248 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 382,598 shares. Connable Office Inc has 13,101 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public accumulated 18,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 28,600 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 12,333 shares. Next Fincl Grp reported 0% stake. Svcs Corp owns 51 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 534,400 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $41.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 78,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,495 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,125 shares to 16,203 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 37,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).