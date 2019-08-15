Victory Capital Management Maintains Position in City Office Reit (CIO); Eam Investors Maintains Holding in Icad (ICAD)

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 131,480 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 33,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 144,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 111,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 312,010 shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Lc owns 17,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 17,563 shares. Raymond James Service accumulated 0% or 27,055 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 129,587 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.08% or 405,686 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 213,637 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 59,470 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd owns 411,060 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 183,550 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Goldman Sachs Group reported 79,886 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 180,322 shares. Invesco invested in 1.15 million shares.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95,132 shares to 431,327 shares, valued at $50.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 48,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,192 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)