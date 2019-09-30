Victory Capital Management Lowered Its Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Position by $643,408; Shares Rose; Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (TOT) Stock Declined While Raymond James Trust Lifted by $321,970 Its Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 80,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 11.96 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.21M, down from 12.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 601,317 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (TOT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 5,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 88,682 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 82,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 4.11M shares traded or 114.59% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 483,773 shares to 5.68M shares, valued at $205.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78 million for 11.22 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.