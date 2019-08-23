Victory Capital Management Lowered Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Share Price Declined; Glacier Peak Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $682,000

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 135,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 49,042 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 184,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 506,491 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten Patten Tn invested in 109,019 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 3,649 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. Fir Tree Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.17M shares or 11.54% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 3,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 108,968 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,030 shares. Moneta Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hanson & Doremus Inv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Legal And General Gp Public Limited has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Td Asset Mgmt reported 827,882 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.32% or 950,521 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors stated it has 28,356 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 767,661 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.66M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Long Island Investors Ltd has 1.92% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 132,984 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 137 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has 3,120 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 16,630 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 569,427 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,357 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,218 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 1.29% or 41,469 shares in its portfolio. Fdx invested in 0.08% or 16,823 shares. Bokf Na has 8,772 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,445 shares.