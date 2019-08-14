Victory Capital Management Lifted Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) Holding by $338,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Dillon & Associates Has Trimmed Position

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 89,816 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 72,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 48,464 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP)

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 3.40 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 75,757 shares to 236,088 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668 shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. Shares for $8,112 were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.