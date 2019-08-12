Victory Capital Management Lifted Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position by $16.31 Million; Share Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 179,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 835,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.29 million, up from 656,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 95,370 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 67,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 144,303 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, down from 211,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 2.05 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5,200 shares to 16,006 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 162,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,210 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.58 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc has 3.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 333,534 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,579 shares. Welch And Forbes invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 98,132 shares. Northern Tru holds 39.35 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 5,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jlb Associates holds 227,340 shares. 28,298 are owned by Natl Registered Inv Advisor. Shelter Retirement Plan invested in 153,300 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested 1.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.67% or 2.58 million shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 5,554 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 43,519 shares to 71,838 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 34,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,554 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 6,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Affinity Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 6,120 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 607,644 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 5,106 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 14,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 14,293 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,859 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 16,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 3,980 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 30,600 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Applebeeâ€™s and IHOP Could Make 50% for Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 01, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Dine Brands Global Is Ready to Swallow Up Another Restaurant Chain – TheStreet.com” published on February 22, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Apple, Baidu, Biogen, Chesapeake Energy, Chipotle, McDonaldâ€™s, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) CEO Steve Joyce on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will IHOP’s New Burger Promo Be as Successful as IHOb? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.