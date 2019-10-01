Victory Capital Management Holds Stake in Scansource (SCSC); Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake as Market Value Declined

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 842.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 406,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 454,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 48,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 22,259 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 41,074 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 61,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 853,376 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Prudential’s International Premiums Contribute 30% To Its Top Line By 2021? – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential Financial: An Undervalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UK Markets watchdog fines Prudential 24 million pounds over annuity sales – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $300,648 were bought by FALZON ROBERT. TANJI KENNETH had bought 2,500 shares worth $209,600 on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 6.75 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,092 shares to 46,271 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,213 shares. Oarsman Cap stated it has 14,903 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP accumulated 3,120 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Group invested in 0.05% or 548,984 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il accumulated 9,992 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,042 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.16% or 41,800 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has 29,070 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc owns 5,889 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 11,409 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 0.15% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 759 shares. Bowling Mgmt Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 64,456 shares. 23,361 are held by Denali Advsr Ltd Com. Icon Advisers reported 44,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 43,121 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 29,925 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 458,981 shares. Canal Com holds 65,400 shares. First Mercantile Communications owns 1,795 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 46 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd invested in 0.23% or 13,549 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 39,375 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). First Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,885 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About ScanSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Scansource Inc (SCSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Brighthouse Financial, Williams Companies, ScanSource, Gates Industrial, SG Blocks, and Ability Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ScanSource Announces Plan to Divest Certain Businesses Outside of US, Canada and Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.