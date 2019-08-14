Victory Capital Management Holds Position in Home Depot (HD); As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Holding

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 146,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 140,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 9,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 102.58 million shares traded or 47.17% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 88,982 were accumulated by Cognios Cap. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Destination Wealth owns 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 5.56 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 51,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 598,027 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested in 225,169 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 595 are held by Farmers Merchants Invs. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Company reported 650 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Commerce Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 21,358 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg owns 734,658 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Lc has invested 0.33% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMD Stock’s Positive Catalysts Make it a Top Choice For Long-Term Portfolios – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,536 shares to 105,205 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 497,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.