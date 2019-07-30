Victory Capital Management Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Trimmed by $8.55 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Market Value Rose While Korea Investment Has Trimmed Position by $15.92 Million

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 138,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.50M, down from 507,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 236,589 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 79,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, down from 160,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $101.06. About 133,133 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10,862 shares to 305,400 shares, valued at $90.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 207,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 51,700 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Co owns 25,341 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 238,063 are held by Private Group Inc. James Investment Research Inc has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cim Invest Mangement holds 3,767 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Concourse Capital Management Ltd Co invested 3.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 599,903 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 26,929 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 6,300 shares stake. 20,711 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 19,633 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 139,478 shares to 822,351 shares, valued at $77.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 295,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 54.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.