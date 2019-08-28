Victory Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by $31.00 Million; Brown (BF.B) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 8501.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.40 million, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 160,702 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 23,375 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,940 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 293,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 1.63M shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Continental Building Products’s (NYSE:CBPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Building Products: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 22,053 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $59.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 204,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,678 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 50,968 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,161 shares. 38,389 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 22,599 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 20,031 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 9,560 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0% or 8,986 shares. 169,572 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Skylands Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,500 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 1.31M shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company has 46,628 shares. 195,100 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 20,036 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).