Victory Capital Management Has Upped Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $2.13 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $14.16 Million; Market Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 112,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 617,553 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 505,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 5.72M shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 09/05/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $972.8 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 4.1% MONTH OVER MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 84,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 924,473 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.57 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,600 shares to 50,683 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 24,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, Salesforce and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 72,155 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $101.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 538,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sustaining Investment Growth: Invesco Still On The Go – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Investment Pro: Invesco Always On The Go – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco: Nothing New Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

