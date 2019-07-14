Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Position; Shorts at COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA ORDINARY (CBAUF) Raised By 9.12%

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) had an increase of 9.12% in short interest. CBAUF’s SI was 6.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.12% from 6.28M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 6856 days are for COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s short sellers to cover CBAUF’s short positions. It closed at $56.07 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 45,634 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 660,019 shares with $20.95M value, down from 705,653 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Chubb Limited stake by 35,171 shares to 42,002 valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 4,944 shares and now owns 69,257 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 989,971 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation invested in 1.11M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brown Advisory owns 94,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa stated it has 626,710 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mark Sheptoff Planning reported 800 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 56 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Company holds 16,794 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Franklin Resources Inc reported 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Evercore downgraded the shares of PPL in report on Thursday, February 7 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.