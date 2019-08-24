Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding; Valmont Industries (VMI) Sentiment Is 1.2

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 78.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 160,254 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 42,725 shares with $3.29 million value, down from 202,979 last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $5.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 491,638 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 97 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 81 decreased and sold their holdings in Valmont Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 17.24 million shares, down from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Valmont Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 37.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 146,829 shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80

Harvey Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. for 25,500 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 34,929 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qv Investors Inc. has 2.56% invested in the company for 137,779 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,307 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.15 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It operates through five divisions: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. It has a 29.18 P/E ratio. The Engineered Support Structures segment makes and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) stake by 1.08 million shares to 4.83M valued at $91.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) stake by 130,855 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.