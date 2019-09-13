Victory Capital Management Has Raised Position in Kohls (KSS); Rock Springs Capital Management LP Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Has Decreased by $16.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 79,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 364,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36 million, up from 285,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.84 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.30M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 212,698 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 38,691 shares to 248,543 shares, valued at $51.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caleres Inc by 23,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 87,504 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 8,434 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 238,166 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 70,878 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 269,061 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 6,085 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 56,130 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 0.03% or 88,661 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 88,697 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 301,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 178,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $86.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 83,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

