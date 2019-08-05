Victory Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) by $3.92 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Sq Advisors Has Decreased by $144.32 Million Its Position

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 163,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 97,539 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,566 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. Voya Investment holds 2.06% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Com holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 198,937 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Company reported 20,046 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated owns 234,398 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3.05% stake. Meridian Counsel reported 13,876 shares stake. Moreover, Vanguard Incorporated has 2.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgewood Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 21,539 were accumulated by Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Co has 63,313 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 96,827 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,041 shares. 1.84M are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “There Is Much More Room For Apple Pay – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 33,132 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 20,044 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.7% or 43,625 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Charles Schwab owns 258,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Raymond James Advisors invested in 15,944 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 70,533 shares stake. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 183,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,888 shares. Fj Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1.90 million shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs reported 4.95% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Com accumulated 64,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Wednesday, March 6.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 48,510 shares to 800,796 shares, valued at $125.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,787 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Capital Bank of New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Filing of Form 12b-25 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Sun Bancorp, Inc. and Charter Change – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Ocean Shore Holding Co. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2016.