Victory Capital Management Has Raised By $8.58 Million Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding; Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Its Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc acquired 317,695 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 8.74M shares with $239.72M value, up from 8.42M last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $5.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 276,079 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 36,398 shares as Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $19.86M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Hollysys Automation Technolo now has $992.63 million valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 198,800 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 25,349 shares to 2,811 valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 24,998 shares and now owns 9,413 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 40,165 shares to 1.60M valued at $57.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) stake by 673,249 shares and now owns 515,046 shares. Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) was reduced too.

