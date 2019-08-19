Victory Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Stake by $657,142

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 178.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 167,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 261,022 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.90 million, up from 93,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $349.95. About 44,850 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 51,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 2.77M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,481 shares to 72,555 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,289 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 307,590 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 8,075 are held by Planning Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Howard Management has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,625 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 138,361 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Ny holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,731 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 657,804 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Karp Capital Management reported 34,589 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 154,569 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,648 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 7,330 shares. Old Republic holds 3.93% or 2.47M shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Triangle Wealth Management has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 762,111 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.10 million shares to 9,110 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 187,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Online Lending Concerns And 3 Companies Fixing Them – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO’s Dr. Scott Zoldi Reaches a Data Science Milestone with 100th Software Patent Application – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Assessment of Business Cyber Risk Shows Slight Improvement in National Risk Score and Highlights Need for Third-Party Risk Management – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FICO Announces Earnings of $2.12 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company reported 134,392 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,243 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 16,988 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 9,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 33,672 shares. Profund accumulated 3,007 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc owns 73,289 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has 1,311 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Co has 1,590 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 308,937 shares. Alps owns 1,569 shares.