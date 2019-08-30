Victory Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Owens Corning New (OC) by $20.65 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Jlb & Associates Trimmed Stake by $1.18 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $280.15. About 674,260 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 439,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.80 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 238,034 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares to 89,480 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,995 shares, and has risen its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.