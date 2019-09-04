Victory Capital Management Has Lifted Its Greif (GEF) Stake by $24.23 Million; Valuation Declined; Intact Investment Management Holding In Transcanada (TRP) Was Increased

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 168,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.59M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 1.04 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 3152.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 590,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 609,681 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 18,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 194,876 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 92,200 shares to 141,300 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,200 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This 4.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Build Your Dividend Empire Around – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876 worth of stock or 3,668 shares. Emkes Mark A also bought $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares. 15,000 shares valued at $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 92,846 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $101.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 354,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 1.77 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 4,952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 104 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,257 shares. 2,000 are held by Numerixs Technologies Inc. Advsr Asset accumulated 7,357 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 36,333 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Gp One Trading Lp holds 78 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 8,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 17,965 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 688,839 shares. 16,735 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can.